2 Suburban Washington, D.C., Offices Sell for $46.5Mln

Innovatus Capital Partners has paid $46.5 million, or $228/sf, for the Lakeview East and West office buildings with a combined 204,000 square feet in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Ashburn, Va.

The New York investor bought the buildings from a venture of MRP Realty of Washington and the Brookdale Group of Atlanta in a deal brokered by NKF Capital Markets. Lincoln Property Co. will lease and manage the neighboring buildings at 20130 and 20135 Lakeview Center Plaza.

The buildings, which opened in 2009, each have 102,000 sf on four floors. They are 96 percent leased to tenants that include the Fellows Initiative, HSP Direct, Akinnovate and Abich Financial Services.

The buildings are part of the Lakeview at University Center mixed-use property, which also has a 130-room SpringHill Suites hotel and retail space. They are 10 miles north of Dulles International Airport and 35 miles west of Washington.

