Another CMBS Mall Loan Could Face Issues as Sears Anchor Shutters

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

The $100 million of CMBS debt against the Montgomery Mall, a 1.1 million-square-foot shopping center in the Philadelphia suburb of North Wales, Pa., could be at the cusp of a few major challenges.

The collateral for the loan, which is securitized through Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2014-LC16, and WFRBS Commercial Mortgage Trust, 2014-C21, has seen a consistent decline in net cash flow over the past three years. This year, for instance, it's on track to decline to $9 million, based on cash flow through June, according to servicer data compiled by Trepp LLC. That would compare with the $9.7 million it generated last year, $10.7 million in 2017 and $12.7 million in 2016.

Morningstar Credit Ratings yesterday flagged the loan as among those it was concerned with. The drop in cash flow, it said, has been the result of a decline in occupancy, to 89 percent in June from 92 percent in 2014. Now, the mall is facing the loss of its Sears anchor. The retailer owns the 169,550-sf store subject to a ground lease, so its departure shouldn't immediately impact the property's cash flow. But its move will trigger co-tenancy clauses in leases with other mall tenants. Morningstar also noted that the retailer's departure could make it difficult to retain certain tenants.

Meanwhile, the property's JCPenney store, which occupies 166,375 sf, is subject to a lease that rolls in 2022, and Macy's, which occupies 217,976 sf, is subject to a ground lease that matures in 2024.

The CMBS loan, which matures in May 2024, requires only interest payments and pays a coupon of 4.57 percent.

The mall is owned by Simon Property Group, which eight years ago had acquired what then was the property's vacant Boscov's anchor space and retrofitted it for grocer Wegmans, which invested $17.5 million on its space. The grocery chain owns its store subject to a ground lease that runs through November 2033.

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.