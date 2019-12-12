Apartments Near Des Moines, Iowa, Sell for $25Mln

Four Mile Capital has paid $25 million, or $115,741/unit, for the 216-unit Bricks Waukee East apartment property in Waukee, Iowa, the fastest growing city in the state.

The Louisville, Colo., investment manager funded its purchase with a $16.25 million loan that pays a 3.625 percent coupon from Luana Savings Bank of Luana, Iowa.

The property, the former Brick Towne at Kettlestone, was developed two years ago and sits at 1400 SE Bishop Drive in Waukee, a suburb just west of Des Moines, Iowa, that from 2010 to 2017 saw its population grow by more than 50 percent. That's more than any other city, with a population of more than 20,000, in the state.

The property becomes the second in the Des Moines area for Four Mile. Late last year, it had paid $40.3 million for the 222-unit Aspire Townhomes in West Des Moines, Iowa.

"The Des Moines market continues to demonstrate very strong investment fundamentals despite a wave of new supply, with strong job and population growth that extends out to the suburbs," said Eric Mallon, a founding principal of Four Mile.

Units at the Bricks property have two bedrooms with two bathrooms and 941 square feet. They have an asking monthly rent of $1,075. Units have nine-foot ceilings, eat-in kitchens, faux wood flooring, granite countertops with undermount sinks and gooseneck kitchen faucets, patios or balconies, stainless-steel appliances and full-sized washers and dryers.

The complex includes a clubhouse with lounge, fitness center, swimming pool with sundeck and grilling areas.

Four Mile had changed its name from H2 Capital last year to reflect the fact that it pursues properties in four sectors: multifamily, student-housing, hotels and offices. But lately it has focused on apartments, where it generally pursues value-add opportunities involving class-B and -C properties in secondary and tertiary markets. It capitalizes its investments on a one-off basis through a network of accredited investors, family offices and others, and pursues properties with total capitalizations of $10 million to $100 million that would require between $4 million and $35 million of equity.

It was founded by Chris Geer, who previously was in the property management business; Eric Mallon, who has been involved in property investments since 2011; and Terry Simone, who has been involved in the multifamily sector, as a consultant, contractor and investor since the early 1990s.

