Atlanta Apartment Property Sells for $24.49Mln

Noble House Investment Inc. has paid $24.49 million, or $155,000/unit, for the 158-unit Brookstone at Brookhaven apartments in Atlanta.

The Orlando, Fla., company bought the 50-year-old property, at 1322 Briarwood Road NE, from MSC Investment of Atlanta in a deal brokered by Berkadia's Atlanta office.

MSC had purchased the property, which is near Interstate 85 as well as Bufard Highway NE and Peachtree Road NE, just more than two years ago for $17.9 million. It had financed its purchase with $13.3 million of Fannie Mae financing that has been paid off.

The property's units have from one to three bedrooms each, hardwood floors, air conditioning and washers and dryers. The complex has a playground and swimming pool.

