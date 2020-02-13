Advanced Search

Daily market intelligence on mortgages, equity raising, investment sales, and CMBS.

Thursday, 13 February 2020

Boston Office, Lab Building Trades for $270Mln

Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

IQHQ Inc. has paid $270 million, or $946/sf, for the 285,556-square-foot office and laboratory building at 109 Brookline Ave. in Boston.

The Solano Beach, Calif., company, the former Creative Science Properties Inc., was launched last year by Alan Gold, the chief executive and president of BioMed Realty Trust until that company's 2016 purchase by Blackstone Group. It bought the property from Equity Commonwealth, a Chicago REIT that had owned it since 1995.

It is 99.2 percent leased to tenants that include CareGroup Inc. and sits between Burlington Avenue and Overland Street, two blocks from Fenway Park, where the professional baseball Boston Red Sox plays its home games.

The Brookline property is the first investment for IQHQ, which recently completed raising $770 million of equity commitments through a private placement with institutional investors.

Steve Rosetta, the former chief investment officer of Kilroy Realty Corp., is IQHQ's chief executive, and Tracy Murphy, IQHQ's president, previously was executive vice president of Kilroy's life-sciences group.

IQHQ plans on pursuing office and life-sciences properties in Boston, San Diego, San Francisco and the United Kingdom.

Comments? E-mail Tim Casey or call him at (267) 397-3347.



weekly-call-to-action

“The Weekly”

“The Weekly” is Commercial Real Estate Direct’s PDF newsletter, sent to subscribers every Friday morning. With over 100 news stories published on Commercial Real Estate Direct each week, “The Weekly” features the top stories in commercial real estate that industry participants need to know first. “The Weekly” also contains:

  • Breaking mortgage, CMBS, and REIT news

  • Quarterly league tables with rankings of B-piece buyers, book runners, and lenders

  • Industry moves and changes in “The Insider“

Additional Info

  • Syndicate to Realpoint: No
  • Cities: Boston
  • States: Massachusetts
  • Sector: Office
  • Subject: Property Acquisitions (ACQ)
  • Valuation: More than $150 million
  • Private: No
Read 17 times
Published in General
Dan Moynihan

Latest from Dan Moynihan

More in this category: « Venture Pays $20.5Mln for Apartments Near San Francisco Commercial Mortgage Originations Grew 15 Percent to Record Level in 4Q »
back to top

Data Digest

 

CMBS DELINQUENCY VOLUME

dqdataFP1

 

CMBS SPECIAL SERVICING VOLUME

sschartfp

Top Bookrunners Domestic, Private-Label CMBS - 2017
Investment Bank #Deals Vol$mln MktShr%
Goldman Sachs 17.59 11,819.34 13.68
JPMorgan Securities 14.52 10,968.11 12.70
Citigroup 12.04 10,012.71 11.59
Wells Fargo Securities 14.02 9,936.06 11.50
Deutsche Bank 12.55 9,879.74 11.44

 

RCA CPPI

 

cppichart FP

 

 

CMBS 2.0 Spreads

AAAspreads

Top CMBS Loan Contributors - 2017
Lender #Loans Vol$mln MktShr%
Goldman Sachs 146.89 11,719.34 13.63
JPMorgan Chase Bank 117.68 10,114.14 11.76
Deutsche Bank 198.48 9,689.97 11.27
Morgan Stanley 166.18 8,539.78 9.93
Citigroup 199.05 8,088.24 9.41

 

 

 

REITCafe

  • Challenging Retail Environment Weights on REITs
    Mixed economic news is weighing on retail markets, pushing REIT performance down in 2015. This week, the National Retail Federation announced that back-to-school spending is expected to be down 9.3% in 2015. This news came on the heels of a report from the Commerce Department stating that retail sales declined 0.3%...
     
  • US REITs Feeling Effects from Turmoil in Greece and China
    International economic forces have taken center stage this week, affecting both US stock markets and REITs. The crash in the Chinese stock market and ongoing concerns about the future of Greece in the eurozone drove markets down during the first half of the week. REITs fared better than the overall market...

  • What Does Increased Construction Mean for Apartment REITs?
    REITs so far this year have raised $17.1 billion of capital through the sale of unsecured notes, bringing the total raised over the past two and a half years to just more than $75 billion. That’s more than they raised during the previous five years. The massive volume shouldn’t be a surprise as it comes while the yield from 10-year Treasury bonds, the benchmark...
shouldn’t be a surprise as it comes while the yield from 10-year Treasury bonds, the benchmark against which most REIT’s price their bonds

Weekly Archive
warehouse-backstage