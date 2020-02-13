Boston Office, Lab Building Trades for $270Mln

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

IQHQ Inc. has paid $270 million, or $946/sf, for the 285,556-square-foot office and laboratory building at 109 Brookline Ave. in Boston.

The Solano Beach, Calif., company, the former Creative Science Properties Inc., was launched last year by Alan Gold, the chief executive and president of BioMed Realty Trust until that company's 2016 purchase by Blackstone Group. It bought the property from Equity Commonwealth, a Chicago REIT that had owned it since 1995.

It is 99.2 percent leased to tenants that include CareGroup Inc. and sits between Burlington Avenue and Overland Street, two blocks from Fenway Park, where the professional baseball Boston Red Sox plays its home games.

The Brookline property is the first investment for IQHQ, which recently completed raising $770 million of equity commitments through a private placement with institutional investors.

Steve Rosetta, the former chief investment officer of Kilroy Realty Corp., is IQHQ's chief executive, and Tracy Murphy, IQHQ's president, previously was executive vice president of Kilroy's life-sciences group.

IQHQ plans on pursuing office and life-sciences properties in Boston, San Diego, San Francisco and the United Kingdom.

