CIBC Loan Against Brooklyn, N.Y., Apartments Extended, Upsized

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has extended the term of the $52.4 million mortgage it had provided two years ago against the 105-unit apartment property at 237 11th St. in Brooklyn, N.Y., and upsized it by $4.25 million to $56.65 million.

The property is owned by Trinity Place Holdings Inc., which had purchased it two years ago for $81 million, or $771,429/unit, from Adam America Equities, using proceeds from the CIBC loan and a $15.4 million mezzanine loan from RCG Longview, which was repaid in February.

The CIBC loan was set to mature this month. But the collateral property had sustained damage as a result of a water main break last year and is in the process of being repaired. So, occupancy at the 12-story building was only 26.7 percent at the end of March.

Trinity Place, formed in 2013 through the Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings of clothing retailer Syms Corp., has filed an insurance claim to cover the cost of the damage and has sued developer Adam America Equities of New York, alleging the damage was due to construction defects.

It started making repairs to the property last September.

The property has a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom units with stainless-steel appliances and washers and dryers. It also has a residents' lounge, fitness center, rooftop deck with grilling area and 6,264 square feet of retail space leased to tenants that include Starbucks.

The property sits between Third and Fourth avenues in the borough's Park Slope neighborhood.

Trinity also owns the 73,852-sf retail property at 330 North Route 17 in Paramus, N.J., a 50 percent stake in the 95-unit Berkley apartment building at 223 North Eighth St. in Brooklyn and a 10 percent stake in the 234-unit apartment building at 250 North 10th St., also in Brooklyn.

Meanwhile, it is developing a mixed-use property at 77 Greenwich St. in Manhattan that will include 90 residential condominium units, 7,500 sf of retail space and an elementary school.

