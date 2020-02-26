Advanced Search

Wednesday, 26 February 2020

CIT Bank Lends $30Mln for Shopping Center in Calif.'s Coachella Valley

CIT Bank has provided a $30 million loan against the 163,500-square-foot Rancho Las Palmas shopping center in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

NKF Capital Markets arranged the five-year, floating-rate loan on behalf of the property's owner, a venture of DRA Advisors and Paragon Commercial Group.

The venture bought the property, at 42540 Bob Hope Drive, in 2014 from Wells Fargo Bank and started a major redevelopment to stabilize what then was a struggling shopping center.

Wells Fargo took possession of the property from Kimco Realty Corp. in 2010 after foreclosing on a $24.7 million loan it held. The shopping center, built in 1980, had lost its Vons grocery anchor in 2009, which led to a drop in occupancy to less than 50 percent.

The Paragon/DRA venture's renovations, which took about two years to complete, included the addition of an entrance at the busy Highway 111, creating public areas and enhancing landscaping. CVS was moved to a freestanding building and leases were signed with new anchors Hobby Lobby, for 48,000 sf, and a Stein Mart department store, which took 30,000 sf.

Rancho Las Palmas, now 85 percent leased, is in Coachella Valley, about 10 miles south of Palm Springs, Calif.

Comments? E-mail Jim Boyle, or call him at (267) 247-0114.



Dan Moynihan

