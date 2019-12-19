Clarion Pays $482Mln for Boston Office Building

Clarion Partners has paid $482 million, or $981/sf, for the 491,573-square-foot office building at One Marina Park Drive in Boston.

The New York investment manager bought the property from a venture of Fallon Co. and Barings, which had developed it in 2010. JLL brokered the deal.

The 18-story property is fully leased to tenants that include Intarcia Therapeutics, software developer Enel X, investment firms Polaris Partners and Battery Ventures and law firms Fish & Richardson and Gunderson Dettmer.

The building is in the city's Seaport District and part of the 3 million-sf Fan Pier mixed-use development, which Fallon and Barings constructed starting in 2005. Fan Pier spans nine city blocks and includes office and retail space, as well as residential condominiums.

