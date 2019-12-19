Clarion Pays $482Mln for Boston Office Building

Clarion Partners has paid $482 million, or $981/sf, for the 491,573-square-foot office building at One Marina Park Drive in Boston.
The New York investment manager bought the property from a venture of Fallon Co. and Barings, which had developed it in 2010. JLL brokered the deal.
The 18-story property is fully leased to tenants that include Intarcia Therapeutics, software developer Enel X, investment firms Polaris Partners and Battery Ventures and law firms Fish & Richardson and Gunderson Dettmer.
The building is in the city's Seaport District and part of the 3 million-sf Fan Pier mixed-use development, which Fallon and Barings constructed starting in 2005. Fan Pier spans nine city blocks and includes office and retail space, as well as residential condominiums.
Comments? E-mail Tim Casey or call him at (267) 397-3347.
“The Weekly”
“The Weekly” is Commercial Real Estate Direct’s PDF newsletter, sent to subscribers every Friday morning. With over 100 news stories published on Commercial Real Estate Direct each week, “The Weekly” features the top stories in commercial real estate that industry participants need to know first. “The Weekly” also contains:
- Breaking mortgage, CMBS, and REIT news
- Quarterly league tables with rankings of B-piece buyers, book runners, and lenders
- Industry moves and changes in “The Insider“