CMBS Loan Against Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel Moves to Special Servicing

The following story has been edited to correct the reason for the loan's transfer.



Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

The CMBS loan against the massive Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel has transferred to special servicer Situs Holdings.

The $975 million loan, securitized just last November through Fontainebleau Miami Beach Trust, 2019-FBLU, evidently made its April payment, according to servicer data compiled by Trepp LLC. Nonetheless, the loan transferred because the property's owner, Fontainebleau Development, which is led by Jeffrey Soffer, sought a modification of its terms. Details couldn't be learned, but the loan requires a monthly $285,000 deposit into a reserve account to cover the cost of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Its monthly interest payment amounts to $3.2 million. The loan is senior to $200 million of mezzanine debt held by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase Bank and Morgan Stanley.

The 1,594-room property, of which only 846 rooms serve as collateral for the CMBS loan, as does cash generated by some of the remaining units, has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. It expects to reopen on May 1.

For the 12 months through last September, the property operated at a 75 percent occupancy rate and generated $81.4 million of net cash flow, according to Trepp.

Affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management hold the CMBS deal's horizontal risk-retention bonds.

