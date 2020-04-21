Advanced Search

Daily market intelligence on mortgages, equity raising, investment sales, and CMBS.

Tuesday, 21 April 2020

CMBS Loan Against Miami's Fontainebleau Hotel Moves to Special Servicing

Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

 

The following story has been edited to correct the reason for the loan's transfer.

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

The CMBS loan against the massive Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel has transferred to special servicer Situs Holdings.

The $975 million loan, securitized just last November through Fontainebleau Miami Beach Trust, 2019-FBLU, evidently made its April payment, according to servicer data compiled by Trepp LLC. Nonetheless, the loan transferred because the property's owner, Fontainebleau Development, which is led by Jeffrey Soffer, sought a modification of its terms. Details couldn't be learned, but the loan requires a monthly $285,000 deposit into a reserve account to cover the cost of furniture, fixtures and equipment. Its monthly interest payment amounts to $3.2 million. The loan is senior to $200 million of mezzanine debt held by Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase Bank and Morgan Stanley.

The 1,594-room property, of which only 846 rooms serve as collateral for the CMBS loan, as does cash generated by some of the remaining units, has been closed during the coronavirus pandemic. It expects to reopen on May 1.

For the 12 months through last September, the property operated at a 75 percent occupancy rate and generated $81.4 million of net cash flow, according to Trepp.

Affiliates of Oaktree Capital Management hold the CMBS deal's horizontal risk-retention bonds.

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.

 



weekly-call-to-action

“The Weekly”

“The Weekly” is Commercial Real Estate Direct’s PDF newsletter, sent to subscribers every Friday morning. With over 100 news stories published on Commercial Real Estate Direct each week, “The Weekly” features the top stories in commercial real estate that industry participants need to know first. “The Weekly” also contains:

  • Breaking mortgage, CMBS, and REIT news

  • Quarterly league tables with rankings of B-piece buyers, book runners, and lenders

  • Industry moves and changes in “The Insider“

Additional Info

  • Syndicate to Realpoint: No
  • Cities: Miami
  • States: Florida
  • Sector: Hotel & Resort
  • Subject: Commercial MBS (CMBS)
  • Valuation: More than $150 million
  • Private: No
Read 758 times Last modified on Wednesday, 22 April 2020
Published in General
Dan Moynihan

Latest from Dan Moynihan

More in this category: « Glenn Rufrano, VEREIT's CEO, Returns to Work Venture Buys Seattle-Area Office Building for $45.45Mln »
back to top

Data Digest

 

CMBS DELINQUENCY VOLUME

dqdataFP1

 

CMBS SPECIAL SERVICING VOLUME

sschartfp

Top Bookrunners Domestic, Private-Label CMBS - 2017
Investment Bank #Deals Vol$mln MktShr%
Goldman Sachs 17.59 11,819.34 13.68
JPMorgan Securities 14.52 10,968.11 12.70
Citigroup 12.04 10,012.71 11.59
Wells Fargo Securities 14.02 9,936.06 11.50
Deutsche Bank 12.55 9,879.74 11.44

 

RCA CPPI

 

cppichart FP

 

 

CMBS 2.0 Spreads

AAAspreads

Top CMBS Loan Contributors - 2017
Lender #Loans Vol$mln MktShr%
Goldman Sachs 146.89 11,719.34 13.63
JPMorgan Chase Bank 117.68 10,114.14 11.76
Deutsche Bank 198.48 9,689.97 11.27
Morgan Stanley 166.18 8,539.78 9.93
Citigroup 199.05 8,088.24 9.41

 

 

 

REITCafe

  • Challenging Retail Environment Weights on REITs
    Mixed economic news is weighing on retail markets, pushing REIT performance down in 2015. This week, the National Retail Federation announced that back-to-school spending is expected to be down 9.3% in 2015. This news came on the heels of a report from the Commerce Department stating that retail sales declined 0.3%...
     
  • US REITs Feeling Effects from Turmoil in Greece and China
    International economic forces have taken center stage this week, affecting both US stock markets and REITs. The crash in the Chinese stock market and ongoing concerns about the future of Greece in the eurozone drove markets down during the first half of the week. REITs fared better than the overall market...

  • What Does Increased Construction Mean for Apartment REITs?
    REITs so far this year have raised $17.1 billion of capital through the sale of unsecured notes, bringing the total raised over the past two and a half years to just more than $75 billion. That’s more than they raised during the previous five years. The massive volume shouldn’t be a surprise as it comes while the yield from 10-year Treasury bonds, the benchmark...
shouldn’t be a surprise as it comes while the yield from 10-year Treasury bonds, the benchmark against which most REIT’s price their bonds

Weekly Archive
warehouse-backstage