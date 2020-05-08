Court Stymies Mezzanine Lender's Effort to Foreclose on Loan in Default

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

A court ruling last month that stymied a mezzanine lender's attempt to foreclose against its position, which it says has defaulted, could impact other lenders facing similar defaults that have resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

A New York County Supreme Court judge last month temporarily halted an effort by 54 Madison Partners, a New York private-equity firm led by Henry Silverman and capitalized by Jefferies Financial Group, the former Leucadia National Corp., to foreclose against a $7 million junior mezzanine loan it had provided against the 161-room Hilton Grand Vacation hotel and time-share development in Manhattan. It claimed that its loan was in default as the 31-story project, at 12 East 48th St., hadn't been completed by the end of last year as agreed to under its loan agreement.

The project is being developed by Hidrock Properties of New York, which in an attempt to forestall the foreclosure had argued that the city of New York had issued a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions. That moratorium was extended this week through August.

Hidrock said in court filings that it had been in talks with Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., which would have provided about $148 million of financing, allowing it to retire 54 Madison's $7 million mezzanine loan and $100.5 million of senior debt that in 2016 had been provided for the project by Midland National Life Insurance Co., an affiliate of Guggenheim Partners.

But talks fell apart in March as a result of the pandemic. That's when 54 Madison sent its notice of foreclosure. It had planned to conduct a foreclosure auction on May 1. Judge Frank P. Nervo temporarily halted that effort and scheduled a May 18 hearing, which will be held via Skype, to determine whether the foreclosure could proceed.

Laura Ciabarra, a partner at Dechert LLP who is not involved in the case, noted that the judge's ruling later this month would be "very significant" as other mezzanine lenders might find themselves in similar situations and could end up effectively unable to immediately exercise their rights in the event of defaults.

"We have the potential of many defaults all the way across the commercial real estate lending world," she said. "You're going to have lenders who would be otherwise completely entitled to take enforcement steps. When judging how to do that, if there's a case out there that says you may not take your enforcement steps during this period of time, that would be very meaningful." She noted that mezzanine lenders typically fund their loans through third-party investors who then might not get their investments paid off when expected.

Hidrock plans on completing the development later this year when construction restrictions are lifted. Beside the time-share units and hotel rooms, the building is also scheduled to have 2,059 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The site sits between Fifth and Madison avenues, two blocks from Rockefeller Center.

