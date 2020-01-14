Advanced Search

Daily market intelligence on mortgages, equity raising, investment sales, and CMBS.

Tuesday, 14 January 2020

DRA-Led Venture Buys Central New Jersey Shopping Center for $32.3Mln

Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

A venture of KPR LLC and DRA Advisors has paid $32.3 million, or $239/sf, for the 135,090-square-foot Concordia Shopping Center in Monroe Township, N.J.

The seller was not disclosed. JLL brokered the deal.

Wells Fargo Bank provided a $25.1 million loan to help fund the venture's acquisition. KPR, the former Katz Properties, is a New York investor, while DRA is a New York investment manager.

Concordia Shopping Center, at 1600 Perrineville Road, is 95 percent leased and anchored by a 65,572-sf Stop & Shop, which has been at the shopping center since 1985. The grocery store's lease expires in 2024, but it comes with four five-year extension options. The nearest grocery store is more than seven miles away.

Other tenants include UPS, Hair Crafters, Verizon, Wells Fargo and Northfield Bank.

The shopping center is three miles from the New Jersey Turnpike and 15 miles east of Princeton, N.J.

Comments? E-mail Tim Casey or call him at (267) 397-3347.



weekly-call-to-action

“The Weekly”

“The Weekly” is Commercial Real Estate Direct’s PDF newsletter, sent to subscribers every Friday morning. With over 100 news stories published on Commercial Real Estate Direct each week, “The Weekly” features the top stories in commercial real estate that industry participants need to know first. “The Weekly” also contains:

  • Breaking mortgage, CMBS, and REIT news

  • Quarterly league tables with rankings of B-piece buyers, book runners, and lenders

  • Industry moves and changes in “The Insider“

Additional Info

  • Syndicate to Realpoint: No
  • Cities: Princeton
  • States: New Jersey
  • Sector: Retail
  • Subject: Property Acquisitions (ACQ)
  • Valuation: Between $25 million and $50 million
  • Private: No
Read 10 times
Published in General
Dan Moynihan

Latest from Dan Moynihan

More in this category: « Guggenheim Buys Majority Stake in 6.2Mln-SF Net-Leased Office, Industrial Portfolio Mack-Cali Secures $63Mln Loan Against Worcester, Mass., Apartment Property »
back to top

Data Digest

 

CMBS DELINQUENCY VOLUME

dqdataFP1

 

CMBS SPECIAL SERVICING VOLUME

sschartfp

Top Bookrunners Domestic, Private-Label CMBS - 2017
Investment Bank #Deals Vol$mln MktShr%
Goldman Sachs 17.59 11,819.34 13.68
JPMorgan Securities 14.52 10,968.11 12.70
Citigroup 12.04 10,012.71 11.59
Wells Fargo Securities 14.02 9,936.06 11.50
Deutsche Bank 12.55 9,879.74 11.44

 

RCA CPPI

 

cppichart FP

 

 

CMBS 2.0 Spreads

AAAspreads

Top CMBS Loan Contributors - 2017
Lender #Loans Vol$mln MktShr%
Goldman Sachs 146.89 11,719.34 13.63
JPMorgan Chase Bank 117.68 10,114.14 11.76
Deutsche Bank 198.48 9,689.97 11.27
Morgan Stanley 166.18 8,539.78 9.93
Citigroup 199.05 8,088.24 9.41

 

 

 

REITCafe

  • Challenging Retail Environment Weights on REITs
    Mixed economic news is weighing on retail markets, pushing REIT performance down in 2015. This week, the National Retail Federation announced that back-to-school spending is expected to be down 9.3% in 2015. This news came on the heels of a report from the Commerce Department stating that retail sales declined 0.3%...
     
  • US REITs Feeling Effects from Turmoil in Greece and China
    International economic forces have taken center stage this week, affecting both US stock markets and REITs. The crash in the Chinese stock market and ongoing concerns about the future of Greece in the eurozone drove markets down during the first half of the week. REITs fared better than the overall market...

  • What Does Increased Construction Mean for Apartment REITs?
    REITs so far this year have raised $17.1 billion of capital through the sale of unsecured notes, bringing the total raised over the past two and a half years to just more than $75 billion. That’s more than they raised during the previous five years. The massive volume shouldn’t be a surprise as it comes while the yield from 10-year Treasury bonds, the benchmark...
shouldn’t be a surprise as it comes while the yield from 10-year Treasury bonds, the benchmark against which most REIT’s price their bonds

Weekly Archive
warehouse-backstage