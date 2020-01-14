DRA-Led Venture Buys Central New Jersey Shopping Center for $32.3Mln

A venture of KPR LLC and DRA Advisors has paid $32.3 million, or $239/sf, for the 135,090-square-foot Concordia Shopping Center in Monroe Township, N.J.

The seller was not disclosed. JLL brokered the deal.

Wells Fargo Bank provided a $25.1 million loan to help fund the venture's acquisition. KPR, the former Katz Properties, is a New York investor, while DRA is a New York investment manager.

Concordia Shopping Center, at 1600 Perrineville Road, is 95 percent leased and anchored by a 65,572-sf Stop & Shop, which has been at the shopping center since 1985. The grocery store's lease expires in 2024, but it comes with four five-year extension options. The nearest grocery store is more than seven miles away.

Other tenants include UPS, Hair Crafters, Verizon, Wells Fargo and Northfield Bank.

The shopping center is three miles from the New Jersey Turnpike and 15 miles east of Princeton, N.J.

Comments? E-mail Tim Casey or call him at (267) 397-3347.