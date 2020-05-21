Advanced Search

Thursday, 21 May 2020

Former Co-Founder of DoubleLine Re-Joins Son to Grow Vista Investment Group

Philip Barach, former founding partner and president of DoubleLine Capital, has joined Vista Investment Group as chief executive and co-managing partner.

Barach recently had retired from DoubleLine, a Los Angeles investment manager he had co-founded in 2009 with Jeffrey Gundlach and with backing from Oaktree Capital Management. He previously had spent 23 years at TCW Mortgage Group, which he also had co-founded. DoubleLine had nearly $150 billion of assets under management when Barach retired at the end of last year.

In 2008, he had co-founded Vista with his son, Jonathan, who holds the post of president at Vista. The company has a portfolio of 2,000 apartment units and office buildings with some 2 million square feet of space, valued at some $1 billion. The goal is for the company to substantially increase its assets under management, by at least $500 million, within the next two years and by as much as $5 billion by 2025. It aims to raise equity capital from third parties, including foreign and ultra high-net worth investors.

The company pursues value-add and opportunistic strategies in the multifamily, mixed-use and office sectors.

"Jonathan and his team have built an impressive real estate portfolio, and a 12-year track record of generating attractive risk adjusted returns far superior than those in the equity and fixed-income markets," Philip Barach said. "Our plan is to significantly grow our capital base and, combined with the financial strength of our existing balance sheet, pursue increasingly larger value-add and distressed opportunities of $100 million and above throughout the Western United States."

The younger Barach will oversee acquisitions, due diligence, financing, asset management and dispositions, while the elder will focus on raising capital.

"We formed Vista in the middle of the last recession knowing there would be opportunities as the economy recovered," Jonathan Barach explained. "We believe similar opportunities lie ahead and it's important that we prepare now before a market correction and not after."

Before co-founding TCW Mortgage, Philip Barach had been with Sun Life Insurance Co. and before that with the California Public Employees' Retirement System, where he was involved in the creation of collateralized mortgage obligation and oversaw the issuance of a CMO using mortgage-backed securities that CalPERS had held.

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.



