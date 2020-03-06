Fund Pays $160Mln for 2 Apartment Properties Near Orlando, Fla.

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

A fund sponsored by CBRE Global Investors has paid $160 million, or $264,901/unit, for two apartment properties with 604 units in the Orlando, Fla., area.

Unicorp National Developments Inc., an Orlando developer, sold the properties: Venetian Isle, with 346 units at 6506 San Francesco Way in the Orlando suburb of Windermere, Fla., and the Zen, with 258 units at 9835 Namaste Loop in Orlando. They opened in 2018 and 2017, respectively.

The garden-style properties have one-, two- and three-bedroom units with granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, washers and dryers and patios or balconies. Each has a business center, swimming pool, dog park, fitness center and game room.

Monthly rents at Venetian Isle range from $1,340/unit to $1,885/unit, while at the Zen they range from $1,360/unit to $1,590/unit.

The properties are four miles from each other and about 10 miles from Walt Disney World.

