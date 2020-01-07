Goldman Sachs Lends $175Mln Against Manhattan Hotel

Goldman Sachs has provided $175 million of financing against the 286-room Moxy East Village hotel in Manhattan.

The loan allowed the property's owner and developer, Lightstone Group of New York, to retire $91 million of construction debt that Bank OZK had provided two years ago.

The 13-story property, at 112 East 11th St., opened in September, between 3rd and 4th avenues. It has a restaurant, fitness center and 13,282 square feet of meeting space.

The property is the third Moxy in Manhattan for Lightstone, which also owns the 616-room Moxy NYC Times Square, at 485 Seventh Ave., which opened in 2017 and is encumbered by a $262.2 million loan from Goldman Sachs; and the 349-room Moxy Chelsea, at 105 West 28th St., which opened last year and backs $155 million of financing from LoanCore Capital and KSL Capital Partners. Moxy is a Marriott brand.

Lightstone is developing two other Moxy hotels in New York: a 298-room property at the corner of Bowery and Broome streets in Manhattan and a 203-room property in the Williamsburg area of Brooklyn, N.Y. In addition, it is constructing Moxy properties in Los Angeles and Miami Beach, Fla.

Comments? E-mail Tim Casey or call him at (267) 397-3347.