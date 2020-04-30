Hotel Occupancy Increases Again in Latest Week

Overall occupancy levels at U.S. hotels increased during the week through April 25, marking the second consecutive week it has increased, according to STR.

While that could mean the industry may have reached bottom, the Hendersonville, Tenn., research company attributed the increase, to 26 percent from 23.4 percent a week earlier, to demand from health-care workers and local governments looking for places to house their homeless populations. It doesn't necessarily reflect a fundamental improvement in the sector.

"Five states - California, Texas, New York, Florida and Georgia - represent 40 percent of that demand gain over the last two weeks," explained Jan Freitag, senior vice president of lodging insights at STR. "The list of hotel demand generators is long, but in general, it is not unreasonable to assume that part of the increased business is coming from essential workers, homeless-housing initiatives and government-contracted guests."

The latest occupancy figure represents a 62.2 percent drop from the same period a year ago. At its trough, occupancy hit 21 percent during the week through April 11.

"Demand has grown slightly across the country during the last two weeks," Freitag said, adding that it "could provide some hope that the levels seen in early April were indeed the bottom - especially with some states now moving to ease social distancing guidance."

He explained that 1.4 million room nights were sold during last two weeks, an increase of 100,000 room nights. "Gains even that small are certainly better than further declines," he said.

Meanwhile, average daily rates fell 42.9 percent to $73.61 from $128.82 a year ago, pushing revenue per available room down 78.4 percent from last year, to $19.13. A week ago, ADR was $74.53 and RevPAR was $17.43.

