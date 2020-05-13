Advanced Search

Wednesday, 13 May 2020

Hotel Occupancy Up Again for First Week of May

Performance metrics for hotels in the United States improved again during the first full week of May, making it five consecutive weeks of gains for a sector that has been clobbered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Occupancy for the week through May 9 was 30.1 percent, according to STR. That's up from the 28.6 percent posted a week earlier, but remains 55.9 percent lower than it was a year ago, when occupancy was 68.1 percent.

Average daily rates, meanwhile, increased by $1.63 last week to $76.35. But they're still down 42.1 percent from a year ago, when it was $131.80. Revenue per available room, as a result, improved by $1.56 to $22.95. That metric is down 74.4 percent from a year ago, when it was $89.79.

"The weekly number of rooms sold topped 10 million for the first time since the end of March," noted Jan Freitag, senior vice president of lodging insights at the Hendersonville, Tenn., research company. He said hotel operations will continue to improve as more areas lift their strict lockdown rules.

Oahu, Hawaii, remains the hardest hit market. Occupancy at hotels there plunged to 10.3 percent in the latest week, down 87.1 percent from a year ago. RevPAR in that market also saw the sharpest drop-off: 91.2 percent over the past year to $15.22.

For the latest week, Boston had the steepest ADR decline, down 59.8 percent to $88.45.

The negative numbers have been reflected in public hotel owners' financials. Park Hotels & Resorts, for instance, saw average RevPAR for its 60 properties fall 22.6 percent for the first quarter and expects that the metric for April was down 90 percent. Those numbers were mirrored at Hilton Worldwide Holdings, which reported a 22.6 percent drop in RevPAR during the first quarter, to $76.16 in the first quarter. April RevPAR was down 90 percent.

Comments? E-mail Jim Boyle, or call him at (267) 247-0114.



Dan Moynihan

Latest from Dan Moynihan

