Intercontinental Pays $157Mln for Seattle Office Property

Intercontinental Real Estate Corp. has purchased the 229,299-square-foot Roosevelt Commons office campus in Seattle for $157 million, or $684.70/sf.

The Brighton, Mass., investment company bought the property, at 4300 Roosevelt Way NE and 4311 11th Ave. NE, from Rreef Funds, which had acquired it in 2005 for $94.5 million.

The recent transaction was financed with a loan from Webster Bank, according to King County, Wash., records. The amount of the loan was not available.

Roosevelt Commons is comprised of two buildings, with five and six stories, and two parking garages in the city's University District. It is within walking distance of a light-rail station that's set to open in 2021. The property is fully leased to tenants that include the University of Washington and Seattle Children's Hospital.

Intercontinental manages a portfolio valued at about $9 billion, with more than 26 million sf of commercial space and 12,000 multifamily units.

Eastdil Secured represented both parties in the transaction.

