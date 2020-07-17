Advanced Search

Friday, 17 July 2020

JLL Writes $28Mln Fannie Mae Loan for Minneapolis-Area Apartments

JLL Capital Markets has arranged $28 million of Fannie Mae financing for the 456-unit Cliffs at Minnetonka apartment property near Minneapolis.

The 10-year loan, which pays a fixed coupon, was used to refinance existing debt. JLL's Delegated Underwriting and Servicing lender affiliate will service the loan.

Cliffs at Minnetonka, at 12300 Marion Lane West in Minnetonka, Minn., was constructed in 1988 and is owned by Belgarde Enterprises of Minneapolis. It sits on a 27.5-acre site a few blocks from the interchange between interstates 394 and 494.

The property includes a fitness center, basketball court, billiards room, heated underground parking, indoor lap swimming pool, laundry facility, volleyball court and tennis court. Units include ceiling fans and patios or balconies. Monthly asking rents range from $1,259 for a one-bedroom unit with 662 square feet to more than $1,800 for a three-bedroom unit.

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.



