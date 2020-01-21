JPMorgan Teamed with SocGen, Wells Fargo on Kings Plaza Loan

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report
JPMorgan Chase Bank had teamed with Societe Generale and Wells Fargo Bank on the $540 million of debt financing written against the Kings Plaza shopping center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
A previous story about the financing did not mention JPMorgan's partners.
The financing is comprised of a $487 million senior loan that pays a 3.36 percent coupon and $53 million mezzanine loan with a 6.6 percent coupon, for a blended coupon of 3.62 percent for the entire debt package. Both loans require only interest payments for their entire 10-year terms. They're backed by 811,797 square feet of the 1.1 million-sf property, which is anchored by Lowe's Primark, JCPenney, Burlington and Macy's, which owns the space it occupies.
The financing was used to pay off a $427.4 million loan that was securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp., 2013-KING. A piece of the latest debt is being included in an upcoming CMBS conduit transaction.
The collateral property had generated $47.5 million of net cash flow during the 12 months through June, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which is rating the upcoming conduit deal. Inline retailers generated $735/sf in sales during the 12 months through September, according to Macerich Co., a Santa Monica, Calif., REIT that owns the mall. That makes the property the 18th best performer, in terms of inline sales, in Macerich's portfolio.
Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.
