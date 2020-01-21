Advanced Search

Tuesday, 21 January 2020

JPMorgan Teamed with SocGen, Wells Fargo on Kings Plaza Loan

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

JPMorgan Chase Bank had teamed with Societe Generale and Wells Fargo Bank on the $540 million of debt financing written against the Kings Plaza shopping center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

A previous story about the financing did not mention JPMorgan's partners.

The financing is comprised of a $487 million senior loan that pays a 3.36 percent coupon and $53 million mezzanine loan with a 6.6 percent coupon, for a blended coupon of 3.62 percent for the entire debt package. Both loans require only interest payments for their entire 10-year terms. They're backed by 811,797 square feet of the 1.1 million-sf property, which is anchored by Lowe's Primark, JCPenney, Burlington and Macy's, which owns the space it occupies.

The financing was used to pay off a $427.4 million loan that was securitized through GS Mortgage Securities Corp., 2013-KING. A piece of the latest debt is being included in an upcoming CMBS conduit transaction.

The collateral property had generated $47.5 million of net cash flow during the 12 months through June, according to Kroll Bond Rating Agency, which is rating the upcoming conduit deal. Inline retailers generated $735/sf in sales during the 12 months through September, according to Macerich Co., a Santa Monica, Calif., REIT that owns the mall. That makes the property the 18th best performer, in terms of inline sales, in Macerich's portfolio.

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.



Dan Moynihan

