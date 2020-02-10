Advanced Search

Monday, 10 February 2020

Kidder Mathews Restructures Leadership

Jeff Lyon is stepping down as chief executive of Kidder Mathews, effective July 1.

Replacing Lyon, who will remain the commercial real estate company's chairman, will be Bill Frame, who currently serves as its president and chief operating officer. Frame will be replaced in those roles by Brian Hatcher, who currently holds the position of president of brokerage.

Lyon in 1992 merged his family-owned company with Kidder Mathews, and seven years later was named its president and chief executive. Under Lyon's leadership, the company's revenue climbed to $212 million from $27 million and transaction volume grew to $9.6 billion from $769 million. He also increased the number of brokers employed by the company, to 400 from 73.

He became its chairman in 2006.

Frame, meanwhile, joined Kidder Mathews in 1992 and has served on the company's strategic planning committee as well as its board since 2002. He was named president and COO in 2016.

And Hatcher joined the company in 1997 as an office leasing and sales specialist. He, too, had been a member of its board and strategic planning committee before being named president of brokerage in 2011.

