Kuwaiti Bank Leads $230Mln Loan Against Manhattan Hotel

A group of lenders led by the National Bank of Kuwait late last month had provided $230 million of financing against the 702-room InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in Manhattan.

The loan, which closed on March 31, allowed the property's owner, a venture of InterContinental Hotels Group and Constellation Hotel Holdings of Qatar, to retire debt that a group of lenders led by Deutsche Bank had provided in 2017.

The 13-floor property, at 111 East 48th St., has been temporarily closed since April 10 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. It is scheduled to re-open on June 1.

InterContinental acquired the hotel, which has an alternate address of 518 Lexington Ave., in 1998 and sold an 80 percent stake in the property in 2014 to Constellation in a deal that had valued it at $300 million. The venture then invested an additional $180 million on renovations, which were completed in 2016. InterContinental manages the hotel under an agreement that runs through 2044.

The property was constructed in 1926 with the support of the Vanderbilt family. It includes 15,000 square feet of meeting and event space, a 1,500-sf fitness center and the Parlour restaurant and bar. It is between Lexington and Park avenues, three blocks from Rockefeller Center, in the borough's Midtown East area.

