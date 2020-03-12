Las Vegas Apartments Sold for $35.5Mln

Nitya Capital has paid $35.5 million, or $155,701/unit, for the 228-unit Altura on Duneville apartments in Las Vegas .

The Houston real estate investment firm bought the property, at 5050 Duneville St. , from Tower 16 Capital Partners, which had acquired it in May 2018 for $24 million.

The latest transaction was financed with an acquisition loan from Bancorp Inc., according to Clark County , Nev. , records. Terms of the financing were not disclosed, but proceeds were used to retire a $21 million loan that was securitized through BDS 2018-FL2, a collateralized loan obligation.

Altura on Danville has been renamed Residence at Vegas. The complex was developed in 1986 about three miles southwest of the Las Vegas Strip and has one- and two-bedroom units.

Tower 16, a Carlsbad, Calif., investor founded by two former Rialto Capital Management executives, invested about $2.4 million on renovations to the property's clubhouse, fitness center and unit interiors. Nitya plans to make additional upgrades.

The property includes 4,360 square feet of retail space that's leased to a day-care provider through January 2022. That agreement can be extended by up to two additional five-year terms.

Last year through September, the property generated $1.01 million of net cash flow, according to servicer data compiled by Trepp LLC. That would bring its annualized cash flow to $1.35 million, which compares with the $1.14 million it generated in 2018.

The sale is the second apartment property in Las Vegas sold by Tower 16. It previously had sold the 512-unit Altura on Tropicana to Bridge Investment Group for $78.5 million. It owns three other Las Vegas apartment properties with a total of 1,166 units and plans to continue pursuing acquisitions.

"We believe that Las Vegas will continue to be a strong market for multifamily investments due to the growing job base and reasonable cost of living," said Tyler Pruett, co-founder of Tower 16. "I think you'll see us continue to be an active buyer in the market for those reasons."

Nitya, which was founded in 2013 by Swapnil Agarwal, owns about $2 billion of commercial real estate assets. Its portfolio includes more than 17,000 multifamily units, about 1 million sf of office space and 300,000 sf of retail. A Nitya company, Karya Property Management, will manage the Residence at Vegas.

