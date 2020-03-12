Las Vegas Apartments Sold for $35.5Mln

Nitya Capital has paid $35.5 million, or $155,701/unit, for the 228-unit Altura on Duneville apartments in
The latest transaction was financed with an acquisition loan from Bancorp Inc., according to
Tower 16, a Carlsbad, Calif., investor founded by two former Rialto Capital Management executives, invested about $2.4 million on renovations to the property's clubhouse, fitness center and unit interiors. Nitya plans to make additional upgrades.
The property includes 4,360 square feet of retail space that's leased to a day-care provider through January 2022. That agreement can be extended by up to two additional five-year terms.
Last year through September, the property generated $1.01 million of net cash flow, according to servicer data compiled by Trepp LLC. That would bring its annualized cash flow to $1.35 million, which compares with the $1.14 million it generated in 2018.
Nitya, which was founded in 2013 by Swapnil Agarwal, owns about $2 billion of commercial real estate assets. Its portfolio includes more than 17,000 multifamily units, about 1 million sf of office space and 300,000 sf of retail. A Nitya company, Karya Property Management, will manage the Residence at Vegas.
