Wednesday, 20 November 2019

Legislation Extending Terrorism Risk Insurance Advances

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

The U.S. House of Representatives on Monday passed a bill that would re-authorize the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act through 2027.

The bill, H.R. 4634, also known as the Terrorism Risk Insurance Program Reauthorization Act of 2019, passed the House by a 385-22 vote. The U.S. Senate was working on a companion bill, S. 2877, which was sponsored by Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), that was expected to pass after a mark-up period.

The legislative actions were lauded by industry groups. The Commercial Real Estate Finance Council, or CREFC, said it supported a long-term reauthorization "of this important program that will provide certainty of major terrorism loss coverage for commercial real estate owners."

The Mortgage Bankers Association called the proposed legislation "vital to the health of the commercial and multifamily real estate finance sectors and the nation as a whole." And the Real Estate Roundtable said the legislation "avoids disruption to real estate capital flows; and ensures businesses of all types nationwide can obtain terrorism insurance well before the program's scheduled expiration at the end of 2020."

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.



