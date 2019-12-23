Mack Real Estate Lends $127.5Mln Against Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Apartments

Mack Real Estate Credit Strategies has provided $127.5 million of financing to complete construction of EON at Flagler Village, a two-phase apartment property in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., that'll have a total of 476 units when construction is completed in just more than a year.

The three-year loan, arranged by JLL, allowed the property's developer, Alta Developers, to retire a $38.5 million construction loan that Bank of the Ozarks had provided two years ago for the property's 206-unit first phase. That part of the property, at 421 NE Sixth St. in Fort Lauderdale's Flagler Village area, was completed in May.

Alta, of Miami, will use excess proceeds to fund construction of the property's 270-unit second phase. The property also will have a total of 5,720 square feet of retail space. It's being developed within walking distance of a Virgin Trains USA rail station, providing access to Miami and West Palm Beach, Fla. It soon will also serve Orlando International Airport. It's also near downtown Fort Lauderdale.

EON at Flagler Village will have a resort-style swimming pool, on-demand fitness center with yoga room, saunas, game room, residents' lounge, coffee station, storage rooms and sky lounges. Units will have ceilings of up to 12 feet, patios or balconies, keyless entry, porcelain tiles, custom kitchen and bathroom cabinetry and quartz countertops.

Monthly asking rents range from $1,793 for a 405-sf studio to $3,313 for a three-bedroom unit with two bathrooms and nearly 1,300 sf.

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.