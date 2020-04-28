Milwaukee Retail Building Sells for $12.3Mln

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

Bridge33 Capital paid $12.3 million, or nearly $202/sf, for the 60,986-square-foot Downer Avenue Retail Collection just outside of downtown Milwaukee in the city's East Side neighborhood.

The Seattle investment manager bought the property from Credit Suisse Mortgage Securities Corp., 2006-C4, which had held an $11 million loan against the property. The loan had been with special servicer C-III Asset Management since 2013, as the property then wasn't generating enough cash flow to service its indebtedness. JLL Capital Markets represented C-III in the sale.

The property, with two buildings across from each other at 2551 and 2650 North Downer Ave., took a beating following the Global Financial Crisis, with occupancy falling to 72 percent in late 2008 from 94 percent the previous year. By late 2018, occupancy was only 63 percent, according to servicer data compiled by Trepp LLC.

C-III was able to get a receiver installed in late 2014 and took the property through a foreclosure in August 2015. It had made efforts to sell the property, after signing a number of leases, in 2017, but those efforts were stymied by a lawsuit filed by the former ownership group alleging that the two buildings were poorly maintained while in receivership.

Because the loan - and property - were in special servicing for so long, the sale to Bridge33 resulted in a total of $5.1 million of liquidation costs. So, the sale generated a $2.9 million loss to the CSMC 2006-C4 transaction, which has suffered $464.5 million of losses, or 10.9 percent of its original $4.3 billion balance. The transaction, which has a 1 percent cleanup provision, has seven loans with a combined $10.8 million balance left in its collateral pool. Five are fully amortizing and all are current with their payments.

The Downer Avenue property, constructed between 1912 and 1916 and renovated in 2006, was 95 percent occupied late last year. Tenants include Pizza Man, Henry's Tavern, Boswell Book Co., Landmark Theatre and Stone Creek Coffee.

Bridge33 had agreed to buy the property at the end of January and completed its transaction two weeks ago.

The two buildings, which sit on 1.5 acres, include two apartment units and a smattering of office space. They're within walking distance of The Hop, a Milwaukee streetcar service, and near a number of Milwaukee County Transit System bus stops.

