Morgan Stanley, Citi, JPMorgan to Securitize Big Piece of Loan on Vegas' Bellagio

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and JPMorgan Chase are securitizing a $2.05 billion piece of the $3.01 billion of financing they provided to fund Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc.'s $4.25 billion purchase of the 3,933-room Bellagio Las Vegas resort.

The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its entire term and pays a coupon of 3.67 percent. It's being securitized through a stand-alone transaction, BX Trust, 2019-OC11.

MGM International sold the Bellagio property and one of its affiliates will continue to manage it under a master lease agreement that has a 30-year term, but could be extended for up to two additional 10-year terms. The MGM affiliate pays $245 million annually in rent under the lease that's subject to 2 percent annual increases for the first 10 years.

The property, meanwhile, generated $474.1 million of net cash flow during the 12 months through the end of September, so it can sufficiently cover the master lease payments.

Although the property is considered a hotel, nearly 72 percent of its revenue is generated by non-room income. The property's casino accounted for nearly 30 percent of its revenue and nearly 25 percent was driven by food and beverage sales.

The property includes a 1,809-seat theater for Cirque du Soleil's O production, 5,000 sf of retail space, a 55,000-sf full-service spa, five outdoor swimming pools, four whirlpools, cabanas, parking for 6,702 vehicles, 20 restaurants and five lounges. It has 156,000 sf of casino space that includes some 2,000 slot machines and gaming tables.

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.