New York Life Lends $81Mln Against Tampa, Fla., Apartments

New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $81 million of financing to help fund Olympus Property's acquisition of the 340-unit Olympus Harbour Island Apartments in Tampa , Fla.

The loan has a seven-year term and pays a fixed coupon.

As reported, the Fort Worth , Texas , multifamily specialist acquired the complex for $131.5 million from the Related Group of Miami , which had developed it two years ago.

The 21-story building, at 301 Harbour Place Drive, is 93 percent occupied and has a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units with quartz countertops, stainless-steel appliances, washers and dryers and patios or balconies. It includes a fitness center, swimming pool and grilling area. Monthly rents range from $1,825/unit to $5,115/unit.

The property is a half-mile from the Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning professional hockey team.

