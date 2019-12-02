New York Life Lends $81Mln Against Tampa, Fla., Apartments

New York Life Real Estate Investors has provided $81 million of financing to help fund Olympus Property's acquisition of the 340-unit Olympus Harbour Island Apartments in
The loan has a seven-year term and pays a fixed coupon.
As reported, the
The 21-story building, at
The property is a half-mile from the Amalie Arena, home of the Tampa Bay Lightning professional hockey team.
