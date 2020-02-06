Advanced Search

NKF Writes $46Mln Freddie Loan, Arranges $11Mln of Preferred Equity for N.C. Apartments

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

NKF Capital Markets has originated a $46 million Freddie Mac loan to help fund the acquisition of the 471-unit Hawthorne Six Forks apartment property in Raleigh, N.C.

The fixed-rate loan has a 10-year term.

As reported, Cedar Grove Capital bought the property for $66 million, or $140,127/unit, from Hawthorne Residential Partners of Greensboro, N.C., which had owned it since 2016. NKF also arranged an $11 million preferred equity investment for the deal from Related Fund Management, an affiliate of the Related Cos. Cedar Grove Capital is a Woodmere, N.Y., multifamily specialist.

The property previously was encumbered by a $41.75 million Freddie Mac loan that was securitized through FREMF, 2018-KF42. That loan paid a coupon pegged to Libor plus 187 basis points and was subject to a 1 percent prepayment penalty if it was paid off before 2024.

Hawthorne Six Forks was on track to generate $3.5 million of net operating income last year, according to servicer data compiled by Trepp LLC. That would give Cedar Grove Capital's purchase price a capitalization rate of 5.3 percent.

The complex, at 6317 Shanda Drive, was built in stages in the 1970s and 1980s and renovated three years ago. It has a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units with washers and dryers and patios or balconies. It also has a clubhouse, fitness center, dog park, swimming pool and barbecue area.

The property sits on 50 acres and is 10 miles from North Carolina State University.

Comments? E-mail Tim Casey or call him at (267) 397-3347.



