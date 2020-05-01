Oakmont Buys Broomfield, Colo., Apartments for $90.72Mln

Oakmont Properties has paid $90.72 million, or $315,000/unit, for the 288-unit Caliber at Flatirons apartments in Broomfield, Colo.

The Sacramento, Calif., investor bought the property, which sits on 16.3 acres at 13872 Del Corso Way, from the Garrett Cos. of Greenwood, Ind., in a deal that closed on April 29.

The purchase was financed with a $59.1 million Fannie Mae loan provided by CBRE Multifamily Capital Inc., according to Broomfield County, Colo., records. Garret spent about $60 million developing the complex last year. Proceeds from the sale were used to retire a $42.12 million construction loan from PNC Bank.

Caliber at Flatirons has a mix of one-, two-, and three-bedroom units and includes a swimming pool, yoga studio and fitness center. The property is next to Del Corso Park and its walking trails.

It is the third Colorado apartment property in Oakmont's portfolio, which includes the 228-unit North Main at Steel Ranch in Louisville and the 164-unit Caliber at Hyland Village in Westminster. Oakmont operates a total of 18 properties with more than 4,600 units in California, Nevada and Colorado.

Comments? E-mail Jim Boyle, or call him at (267) 247-0114.