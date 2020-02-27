Pebblebrook Strikes Sale of 2 Properties as Part of Plan to Sell $375Mln of Hotels

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will be selling $375 million of properties this year, and two of them already are under contract for $331 million.

The deal involves the 422-room Intercontinental Buckhead, at 3315 Peachtree Road NE in Atlanta, as well as the 237-room Sofitel Washington DC Lafayette Square, at 806 15th St. NW in Washington, D.C. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the quarter. The buyer could not be learned.

Pebblebrook has sold 13 hotels totaling $1.33 billion since November 2018, when the Bethesda, Md., REIT acquired La Salle Hotel Properties for $5.1 billion. LaSalle bought the Washington Sofitel in 2010 for $95 million, while Pebblebrook bought the Atlanta hotel in 2010 for $105 million.

The company doesn't expect to make any acquisitions this year, but it has allocated $262 million to reposition 16 properties, an investment that's expected to result in a 10 percent yield after stabilization.

The company previously had identified eight of the 16 properties who's $93 million in renovations would be completed this year. The other eight will be finished next year.

The remaining $169 million will be invested next year, according to Jon Bortz, Pebblebrook's chairman and chief executive, who spoke on a conference call with analysts last week.

Each of the properties had been owned by LaSalle. They are:

- the 462-room Paradise Point Resort & Spa, at 1404 Vacation Road in San Diego, which will see a $37 million upgrade and rebranding as the Margaritaville Island Resort;

- the 200-room Hotel Vitale, at 8 Mission St. in San Francisco, which will get a $25 million repositioning and rebranding into the 1 Hotel San Francisco;

- the 261-room Southernmost Beach Resort, at 1319 Duval St. in Key West, Fla., which will see $20 million of upgrades;

- the 208-room Marker San Francisco, at 501 Geary St. in San Francisco, which will undergo a $20 million repositioning and will be added to its "unofficial Z collection;"

- the 235-room Hotel Solamar, at 435 Sixth Ave. in San Diego, which also will see a $20 million upgrade and rebranding into a Margaritaville resort;

- the 121-room L'Auberge Del Mar, at 1540 Camino Del Mar in Del Mar, Calif., near San Diego, which will undergo a $10 million renovation; and

- the 108-room Grafton on Sunset, at 8462 Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood, Calif., which will get $5 million of renovations.

Meanwhile, the 162-room Viceroy Santa Monica, at 1819 Ocean Ave. in Santa Monica, Calif., which has already undergone $21 million of renovations, will get another $12 million of upgrades. One other Pebblebrook property is slated to receive $20 million of renovations, but it hasn't been identified yet.

