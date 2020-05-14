Advanced Search

Thursday, 14 May 2020

PGIM Writes $66Mln Loan for Calif. Industrial Property

PGIM Real Estate has provided $66 million of financing to facilitate the $131.7 million, or nearly $132/sf, purchase of a 1 million-square-foot industrial property in Riverside, Calif.

The fully occupied property, at 6275 Lance Drive, was purchased by an institutional investor advised by TA Realty from a venture led by Dedeaux Properties. That venture had acquired it last August, when the then recently-built property was completely vacant, for $94.2 million from Hillwood Investment Properties. It had financed its purchase with an $88 million mortgage from Mesa West Capital.

Just weeks after completing its purchase, the Dedeaux-led venture signed Cardinal Health to take the entire building.

The 6275 Lance property is part of the 920-acre Sycamore Canyon Distribution Park. It features 147 dock-high loading doors, four ground-level loading doors, 36-foot warehouse clearance and two truck courts with 192 trailer parking spaces. It also has 11,400 sf of office space and 355 surface parking spaces. The property is just west of Interstate 215 and near that highway's interchange with Interstate 60.

The loan that PGIM provided has an eight-year term. It was arranged by CBRE's debt and structured finance group.

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.



Dan Moynihan

