Daily market intelligence on mortgages, equity raising, investment sales, and CMBS.

Wednesday, 04 December 2019

Sonnenblick-Eichner Arranges $17.5Mln Loan for High-Street Retail in L.A.

Sonnenblick-Eichner Co. has arranged a $17.5 million loan against the Brentwood Town Center, a 12,845-square-foot retail center in Los Angeles' upscale Brentwood neighborhood.

The 10-year loan requires only interest payments for its full term and has a 3.26 percent coupon. It was provided by Goldman Sachs. The loan is included in the collateral pool for a recent CMBS conduit transaction, COMM, 2019-GC44. It equates to $1,362/sf.

The collateral property, however, last year generated $1.3 million of net operating income. It was underwritten to generate $1.6 million as a result of recently signed leases.

The two-story retail property, at 13050 Vincente Blvd., is owned by affiliates of Blatteis & Schnur of Los Angeles. The property, which includes underground parking for up to 89 vehicles, is fully leased to tenants that include Blue Bottle Coffee, Le Pain Quotidien, Blush LA, PlateFit and Nagao Sushi.

Blatteis & Schnur, which developed Brentwood Place, a neighboring shopping center, had purchased Brentwood Town Center in 2006. The property then was encumbered by an $11.4 million loan that had been provided by a predecessor of Natixis. That was paid off when Blatteis & Schnur lined up a long-term loan from an affiliate of Guggenheim Partners that Sonnenbick-Eichner also arranged.

The Guggenheim loan wasn't slated to mature anytime soon and was subject to a prepayment penalty. Nonetheless, the proceeds and relatively low coupon of the new loan was enough to justify an early repayment. Meanwhile, low interest rates have given CMBS conduit lenders a competitive advantage.

"A CMBS structure provided the best execution for our client, since life insurance companies are imposing floor rates higher than what we were able to achieve from the CMBS market," explained Patrick Brown, principal of Sonnenblick-Eichner.

