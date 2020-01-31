Square Mile, H.I.G. Lend $186Mln Against Atlanta Office Building

Square Mile Capital Management and H.I.G. Realty Partners have provided $186 million of financing against the Campanile office building in Atlanta.

Dewberry Group will use the loan's proceeds to renovate the property and expand its space to 626,000 square feet from 445,000 sf. The Atlanta company plans on adding 45,000 sf of retail space on the first two floors, along with an additional four floors of office space with 136,000 sf atop the existing 21-story building.

Dewberry acquired the property, at 1155 Peachtree St. NE, in 2010 from Wells Fargo Bank, which had taken it earlier that year through foreclosure. Tenants include Pandora, Northwestern Mutual and SunTrust Banks Inc.

The building sits at the corner of 14th and Peachtree streets in the city's midtown area. It is off Interstate 85, 1.5 miles from the Georgia Institute of Technology and two miles from State Farm Arena, where the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association play their home games.

