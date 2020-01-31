Advanced Search

Daily market intelligence on mortgages, equity raising, investment sales, and CMBS.

Friday, 31 January 2020

Square Mile, H.I.G. Lend $186Mln Against Atlanta Office Building

Written by 
Rate this item
(0 votes)

Square Mile Capital Management and H.I.G. Realty Partners have provided $186 million of financing against the Campanile office building in Atlanta.

Dewberry Group will use the loan's proceeds to renovate the property and expand its space to 626,000 square feet from 445,000 sf. The Atlanta company plans on adding 45,000 sf of retail space on the first two floors, along with an additional four floors of office space with 136,000 sf atop the existing 21-story building.

Dewberry acquired the property, at 1155 Peachtree St. NE, in 2010 from Wells Fargo Bank, which had taken it earlier that year through foreclosure. Tenants include Pandora, Northwestern Mutual and SunTrust Banks Inc.

The building sits at the corner of 14th and Peachtree streets in the city's midtown area. It is off Interstate 85, 1.5 miles from the Georgia Institute of Technology and two miles from State Farm Arena, where the Atlanta Hawks of the National Basketball Association play their home games.

Comments? E-mail Tim Casey or call him at (267) 397-3347.



weekly-call-to-action

“The Weekly”

“The Weekly” is Commercial Real Estate Direct’s PDF newsletter, sent to subscribers every Friday morning. With over 100 news stories published on Commercial Real Estate Direct each week, “The Weekly” features the top stories in commercial real estate that industry participants need to know first. “The Weekly” also contains:

  • Breaking mortgage, CMBS, and REIT news

  • Quarterly league tables with rankings of B-piece buyers, book runners, and lenders

  • Industry moves and changes in “The Insider“

Additional Info

  • Syndicate to Realpoint: No
  • Cities: Atlanta
  • States: Georgia
  • Sector: Office
  • Subject: Mortgages/Financing (MOR)
  • Valuation: More than $150 million
  • Private: No
Read 18 times
Published in General
Dan Moynihan

Latest from Dan Moynihan

More in this category: « Allianz Lends $135Mln Against Aurora, Colo., Industrial Park
back to top

Data Digest

 

CMBS DELINQUENCY VOLUME

dqdataFP1

 

CMBS SPECIAL SERVICING VOLUME

sschartfp

Top Bookrunners Domestic, Private-Label CMBS - 2017
Investment Bank #Deals Vol$mln MktShr%
Goldman Sachs 17.59 11,819.34 13.68
JPMorgan Securities 14.52 10,968.11 12.70
Citigroup 12.04 10,012.71 11.59
Wells Fargo Securities 14.02 9,936.06 11.50
Deutsche Bank 12.55 9,879.74 11.44

 

RCA CPPI

 

cppichart FP

 

 

CMBS 2.0 Spreads

AAAspreads

Top CMBS Loan Contributors - 2017
Lender #Loans Vol$mln MktShr%
Goldman Sachs 146.89 11,719.34 13.63
JPMorgan Chase Bank 117.68 10,114.14 11.76
Deutsche Bank 198.48 9,689.97 11.27
Morgan Stanley 166.18 8,539.78 9.93
Citigroup 199.05 8,088.24 9.41

 

 

 

REITCafe

  • Challenging Retail Environment Weights on REITs
    Mixed economic news is weighing on retail markets, pushing REIT performance down in 2015. This week, the National Retail Federation announced that back-to-school spending is expected to be down 9.3% in 2015. This news came on the heels of a report from the Commerce Department stating that retail sales declined 0.3%...
     
  • US REITs Feeling Effects from Turmoil in Greece and China
    International economic forces have taken center stage this week, affecting both US stock markets and REITs. The crash in the Chinese stock market and ongoing concerns about the future of Greece in the eurozone drove markets down during the first half of the week. REITs fared better than the overall market...

  • What Does Increased Construction Mean for Apartment REITs?
    REITs so far this year have raised $17.1 billion of capital through the sale of unsecured notes, bringing the total raised over the past two and a half years to just more than $75 billion. That’s more than they raised during the previous five years. The massive volume shouldn’t be a surprise as it comes while the yield from 10-year Treasury bonds, the benchmark...
shouldn’t be a surprise as it comes while the yield from 10-year Treasury bonds, the benchmark against which most REIT’s price their bonds

Weekly Archive
warehouse-backstage