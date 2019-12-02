Advanced Search

Monday, 02 December 2019

TPG's Dogwood Industrial Pays $71.25Mln for Atlanta-Area Industrial Complex

Dogwood Industrial Properties has paid $71.25 million, or $72.60/sf, for Gwinnett Park, a 981,720-square-foot industrial complex in the Atlanta suburb of Norcross, Ga.

The Charlotte, N.C., unit of TPG Real Estate Partners purchased the 18-building property from Sperry Equities of Irvine, Calif., which was represented by JLL.

The buildings in the Gwinnett Park complex, constructed between 1973 and 1997, have 18- to 22-foot clear ceiling heights and are 87 percent occupied by more than 55 tenants. They have a mix of grade-level and dock-height doors, and offer a mix of light industrial and office space.

The complex, along International Boulevard near State Route 378 and Interstate 85, is in Atlanta's northeast industrial submarket, which has an 8.5 percent vacancy rate, according to Cushman & Wakefield. That compares with the 7.1 percent rate for the entire Atlanta market.

Absorption, or the leasing of previously vacant space, last quarter topped all other submarkets in the region, at 3.2 million sf. That's nearly half the entire market's 6.8 million sf of absorption and exceeds the 2.9 million sf of space that was under construction at the end of the quarter.

Dan Moynihan

