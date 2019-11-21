Trion Buys 84-Unit Apartment Property in San Francisco Bay Area for $27.5Mln

Trion Properties has bought The Meadows, an 84-unit apartment complex at 35750 Bettencourt St. in Newark, Calif., for $27.5 million, or $327,380/unit.

The Los Angeles private equity company purchased the property from Jocal Properties and funded the deal with a loan from Zions Bancorp of Salt Lake City, according to Alameda County, Calif., records. The amount of the loan was not available.

A capital improvement project is planned for The Meadows, a value-add investment for Trion, which plans to rebrand the property and renovate unit interiors by replacing kitchen cabinetry, appliances and washers and dryers. It also will upgrade the property's exterior landscaping and signage.

The Meadows, built in 1966, has one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private patios or balconies and walk-in closets. It is in the South East Bay area of California, 35 miles south of San Francisco and near offices for major tech companies such as Facebook, Tesla, Amazon.com and Logitech.

Trion Properties, which was formed in 2005, focuses on value-add properties on the West Coast. It has repositioned and resold more than 1,150 units and more than 180,000 square feet of commercial space. Its current portfolio has more than $315 million in assets.

