U.S. Bank Lends $684Mln for Fidelity's Purchase of 245 Summer St. in Boston

U.S. Bank has provided a $684 million loan to help fund Fidelity Investment Inc.'s $728.5 million, or $847/sf, purchase of 245 Summer St., an 860,000-square-foot office building in Boston.

The acquisition and financing, which pays a 2.8 percent coupon, closed on April 7.

Fidelity bought the 14-story property from Benderson Development Co. of University Park, Fla., which had acquired it in 2004 as part of a sale-leaseback deal with Fidelity.

Fidelity initially had purchased the building in 1999 for $180 million from Stone & Webster Inc., an industrial consulting firm.

The financial services company fully occupies 245 Summer, having been using it as its headquarters since 2012. The property sits between Dorchester and Atlantic avenues in the city's Financial District and across from the South Station commuter-rail station.

