Monday, 24 February 2020

Value of Topeka, Kan., Mall Takes Hit in Latest Appraisal

Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report

The West Ridge Mall and Plaza in Topeka, Kan., both of which are owned by the CMBS trust that had held a $48.8 million loan against the properties, recently were appraised at a combined value of only $29.2 million.

The latest appraisal, highlighted this morning in a TreppWire report, compares with the $82.2 million appraised value of the properties in 2014, when the CMBS loan was written, and their $33.9 million value early last year.

The CMBS loan, securitized through COMM, 2014-CCRE16, encumbers 464,717 square feet of the 883,682-sf West Ridge Mall shopping center and the 88,921-sf power center, the West Ridge Plaza, which sits across the street. Both had been owned by Washington Prime Group, which essentially had turned them over to the CMBS trust in a deed-in-lieu of foreclosure. The Columbus, Ohio, REIT had considered the properties to be overleveraged. That's been confirmed by the latest appraisal.

The securitized debt had transferred to special servicer LNR Partners in November 2018. At the time, Kroll Bond Rating Agency had estimated the combined value of the properties at $28.7 million - in line with its latest appraisal. The rating agency now values both properties at only $20.5 million.

West Ridge Mall, constructed in 1988, lost anchors Toys R Us, Burlington and Sears. The anchors that remain are Dillard's, JCPenney, Furniture Mart, Old Navy and Sky Zone.

West Ridge Plaza, meanwhile, is anchored by a TJMaxx and Dollar Tree. It's shadow anchored by a Target store.

The properties have a combined occupancy of 74 percent as of the end of last April. Cash flow amounted to $4.8 million as of the end of 2018, according to servicer data compiled by Trepp LLC. But at the time they had a combined occupancy of 85 percent. That's the latest data available.

Dan Moynihan

Latest from Dan Moynihan

