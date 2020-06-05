Walker & Dunlop Hires Blake Rogers, Alexandria Caniglia in Los Angeles

Walker & Dunlop Inc. has named Blake Rogers as managing director and Alexandria Caniglia as director to its Los Angeles property-sales team.

Rogers and Caniglia, who will focus on handling the sale of apartment properties in Southern California, previously were with JLL Capital Markets. Before that, they were with HFF, which was acquired by JLL last year. Rogers had led apartment property sales in the Los Angeles area.

The two have completed more than $2 billion of property transactions over their careers. Rogers had joined HFF in 2014 from Charles Dunn Co. and previously was an analyst with Marcus & Millichap. Caniglia, meanwhile, had joined HFF in 2015.

They'll work with Walker & Dunlop's Southern California sales team, which includes Hunter Combs, a managing director in San Diego, and Javier Rivera, senior director in Los Angeles.

Comments? E-mail Orest Mandzy, or call him at (267) 327-4281.